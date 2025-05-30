Oballa Oballa selected as new Austin Ward 3 councilmember

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A familiar face will be rejoining the Austin City Council on Monday as Oballa Oballa has been selected to be the new Ward 3 councilmember.

In a 5-1 vote, Oballa was chosen to take over the seat after Joyce Poshusta resigned.

Oballa represented Ward 1 for two and a half years but stepped down to run for the at large seat in 2022. However, he ended up losing that election to Jeff Austin.

“The biggest thing for us is that anyone living in Austin is welcome and feel included in every decision making that we make on the council, and we want to be more transparent also, so I think those are the services and the skills I will bring forward to help our community go through the right direction,” Oballa said.

Oballa will officially be sworn in Monday night at the city council meeting.