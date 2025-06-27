NWS confirms additional 5 tornadoes touched down in SE Minnesota and northern Iowa on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — The National Weather Service has confirmed five more tornadoes that touched down in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa on Wednesday evening.

These tornadoes are in addition to the EF1 tornado that touched down near Hartland, destroying a nearby farm.

The longest-lived of these tornadoes touched down near Yucatan in Houston County, staying on the ground for 13 minutes. It was given an EF1 rating after damaging trees and a roof.

Another EF1 tornado was confirmed north of Zumbro Falls. According to the NWS, the tornado was on the ground for approximately one minute, but in that time, it ripped the roof off of a mobile home, heavily damaged a barn near 363rd Avenue, and damaged trees.

Three more EF0 tornadoes were confirmed near the following cities:

Nodine, Minnesota (Winona County)

Hokah, Minnesota (Houston County)

New Albin, Iowa (Allamakee County)

These EF0 tornadoes caused damage to trees in the area, but no structural damage was reported. All three were on the ground for approximately five minutes or less.

The full NWS report can be found here.