Nutritional shake recall linked to deadly listeria outbreak

(ABC 6 News) – There is a new recall on nutritional shakes due to a deadly outbreak of listeria.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes are the ones to look for.

The agency says they were sent to hospitals and nursing homes with 38 illnesses and 11 deaths being reported across nearly two dozen states, including Minnesota.

The FDA did not say when these deaths took place and said the outbreak can be traced as far back as seven years.

20 cases from last year to this year have been reported.