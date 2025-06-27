Nurses union announces 10-day notice to strike

(WDIO) — Nurses are filing a 10-day notice to strike with Essentia Health, Aspirus-St. Luke’s, and six other clinic facilities.

They say this gives the hospital systems until July 8 to stop committing what the Minnesota Nurses Association calls Unfair Labor Practices. The strike would begin July 8 at 7:00 a.m.

“Today’s update is not the update I had hoped to give,” explained MNA President Chris Rubesch, “Despite spending another eight hours attempting to negotiate with Essentia Health and Aspirus, nurses at Essentia and Aspirus St. Luke’s and six other Essentia clinics have decided to file a 10-day Unfair Labor Practice Strike notice. This notice comes as our employers continue to violate labor law, including bad faith bargaining, violating our contracts, and other unfair labor practices.”

“We are tired. We’re tired of working short-staffed. We’re tired of calling management for help and being told that there’s nothing that they can do,” Rubesch continued. “We’re tired of being told that we are skilled, valued nurses, but having our clinical judgment for assessing patient care needs ignored.”

Rubesch said the nurses will strike “as long as it takes,” and said that unlike the three-day-limited strike in 2022, this would be an open-ended strike were it to happen.

Rubesch also clarified that nurses will continue to bargain in the interim until the July 8th date.

“We have negotiations scheduled. Both the Aspirus nurses, Aspirus hospital nurses, as well as the Essentia Twin Ports acute care nurses have sessions scheduled for this coming Monday. Our Essentia Health Clinic nurses have scheduled negotiation sessions throughout the week. We do intend to come to those sessions, ready to work, ready to stay as late as it takes.”

This announcement comes after 15,000 nurses and Advance Practice Providers in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports previously voted on June 23 to authorize their negotiating teams to call an Unfair Labor Practice Strike.

The MNA claims that nurses have made every effort to negotiate in good faith and win fair contracts at the negotiating table, hospital executives continue to commit unfair labor practices and refuse solutions to address issues that put patient care at risk.

Yesterday, June 26, a representative from Aspirus St. Luke’s stated they just completed their sixth bargaining session and that there was still a lot of work to do. Their statement continued as follows:

Aspirus St. Luke’s is pushing for a fair and responsible agreement on a contract with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) that keeps health care affordable and accessible for our patients and community while recognizing the dedication and passion our total care team puts into the care they provide. Both sides acknowledged that they would like to avoid a strike. Aspirus St. Luke’s stance is that a strike helps no one, achieves nothing, and will not change our position on staffing ratios. We need the flexibility to adapt staffing levels to best meet the needs of our patients. The money that is spent on temporary nurses during a strike is money we cannot spend in other priority areas and is money that leaves our Twin Ports community. If a strike does occur, our community can be assured that we have comprehensive contingency plans in place to ensure safe, uninterrupted, and high-quality patient care. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the MNA and both parties agreed to a seventh bargaining session on Monday, June 30.

A representative from Essentia Health said they completed their tenth bargaining session with MNA on Wednesday, June 25. It was their final scheduled session before the current contract expires on June 30.

“Essentia’s bargaining team has approached these negotiations in good faith and with a commitment to reaching an agreement before the contract expires,” said Rhonda Kazik, chief nurse executive at Essentia. “We will continue to put our patients at the center of every decision and press for more time at the table to reach an agreement.”

A representative for Essentia Health further stated that they believe MNA’s approach has limited meaningful progress and claimed MNA has done the following:

Declined 46 of the 54 potential bargaining dates that Essentia proposed in February, originally agreeing to just eight sessions even though 26 were required during the last round of contract negotiations in 2022.

Failed to provide a complete contract proposal, including wages and benefits, until the eighth negotiating session. This violates the current agreement between Essentia and the MNA, which states that “proposals will be exchanged on the first day of negotiations.” That was April 11, when Essentia delivered its full proposal.

Failed to fully respond to Essentia’s initial proposal.

Used days offered for negotiations to conduct an informational picket instead and strike authorization vote rather than bargain.

As previously stated, current contracts expire on June 30.