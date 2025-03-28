Nurse who worked at FMC Rochester indicted for abusive sexual conduct with an inmate

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa woman has been indicted for abusive sexual contact with an inmate and making false statements to federal law enforcement about the interaction.

According to court documents, Jessica Lynn Larson, 37, was employed as a nurse by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) assigned to the Federal Medicine Center (FMC) in Rochester.

Larson was in a romantic relationship with an inmate at FMC Rochester during which they exchanged sexually explicit letters.

On April 3, 2024, Larson and the inmate had a sexual encounter in a shower room, and shortly afterwards, other nursing staff reported Larson’s inappropriate relationship with the inmate.

The report prompted a search of the inmate’s cell where letters from Larson were discovered. BOP officials then found letters from the inmate in Larson’s backpack.

According to the indictment, after being confronted about the relationship, Larson submitted a BOP indicate report in which she falsely accused the inmate of sexual assault and claimed he had threatened to hurt her children if she refused his sexual advances or reported his assault.

Larson was placed on administrative leave, and two months later, she drove from her home in Iowa to Cincinnati, Ohio, to mail a love letter to the inmate who had been transferred to another facility.

“In Minnesota, we take sexual abuse—particularly when committed by those in positions of authority—very seriously,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick via a press release. “Likewise, lying to the United States is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute defendants who commit these crimes.”

Larson will make her initial appearance in U.S. District Court on April 9 at 1 p.m.