Nupá says immigration hearing for one worker detained by ICE is set for next week

(ABC 6 News) — Nupá has provided an update after ICE detained two of the restaurant’s workers last week.

According to a Facebook post from Nupá, they have been told that an immigration hearing has been set for one of the two workers who were detained.

Nupá also says they have been bringing in former employees and new hires to help fill positions in the South/Crossroads location following the arrests and are continuing to seek applicants for prep cooks, line cooks and servers.