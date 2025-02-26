Nupa says detained employee has been released

(ABC 6 News) – An employee from the Rochester restaurant who was detained by ICE is being released, according to Nupa’s Facebook page.

A post on Nupa’s Facebook page says “Immigration is releasing our detained employee! Thanks for all the support, well wishes, prayers, and love!”

It comes after ICE detained two of the restaurant’s employees. In the comments section of the post, they clarify that they do not know the status of the second detained employee.