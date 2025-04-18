NTSB report states plane that crashed into Brooklyn Park home suddenly descended rapidly before crash

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, the NTSB released its preliminary report regarding a plane that crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park on March 29.

The pilot of that plane, confirmed to Terry Dolan, a U.S. Bank executive, died in the crash.

The report states that Dolan departed from Naples, Florida, and flew to Des Moines, Iowa, where the airplane was refueled to full capacity.

The plane then departed from Des Moines to Anoka County/Blaine Airport (ANE) in Blaine, Minnesota, at 11:12 a.m.

The report states that preliminary air traffic control information revealed that Dolan initially contacted ANE control and reported he was inbound for runway 9. The traffic controller verified that Dolan had current weather information and provided clearance to the runway. Dolan then repeated the landing clearance and verified that he had current weather information.

At 12:20 p.m., the plane began to descend to the runway.

About four minutes after Dolan talked to air traffic control, the controller issued a low-altitude alert to Dolan with no response. The controller attempted to contact Dolan again three minutes after that but received no response again, according to the report.

When the plane was about five nautical miles from the runway threshold, beyond the final approach fix, the airplane’s airspeed and descent rate rapidly increased and turned left. Residential doorbell camera footage showed the plane in a steep descent with the nose of the plane pointed down, and the plane was rotating.

The airplane then struck trees and hit the home in Brooklyn Park where it stopped. The main wreckage was found in the basement of the home.

According to the report, no mechanical anomalies were found with the airframe or engine during examination or wreckage layout. The plane was recovered from the site and transported to a secure location for further examination.

As previously reported, no one who lived at the home or near the home was injured.

You can read the full report below: