NTSB releases preliminary report on March plane crash near Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — The NTSB has released its preliminary report regarding the plane crash near Rochester that occurred on March 9.

According to the report, the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m., and the pilot reported that the Beech A23-19 had a complete loss of power during the initial climb to about 650 feet above the ground.

The pilot stated that the engine did not sputter, and he heard a “click clack” sound before losing complete power of the engine.

The report says that the pilot then declared an emergency and attempted to restart the engine before executing a forced landing.

During that landing, the plane hit trees which resulted in “substantial damage” to both wings, fuselage, and empennage.

The pilot suffered minor injuries in the crash, and the airplane was retained for further examination.