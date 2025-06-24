NTSB criticizes Boeing for door plug flying off midflight

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The NTSB is criticizing Boeing and the man who helped make a plane after a door flew off an Alaska Airlines flight.

Criticisms also included Boeing’s subcontractor, Sprit AeroSystems. The NTSB claims Boeing never inspected the bolts meant to hold the door plug to the fuselage because they were missing.

The board also criticized the FAA for bad oversight and not requiring babies to be restrained, calling the agency the “last line of defense.”

“The crew shouldn’t have had to be heroes because this accident never should have happened,” said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

Authorities are crediting the cockpit and cabin flight crew for being heroes under the worst of times.

All 177 people on board survived.