Not in Our Town: A continued conversation about hate crimes in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Over the last weekend, the community of Rochester witnessed two disturbing acts.

Minnesota House of Representatives Kim Hick’s home was vandalized alongside B’nai synagogue.

These two actions are mere examples of a disturbing pattern taking place in the city.

“When you destroy someone’s property and then you’re putting hate speech, that’s a hate crime, and we consider the bridge incident, that was a hate crime against our community,” Rochester NAACP president Walé Elegbede said.

A racial slur displayed on the bridge near Century high school led to a previous town hall. The more recent incidents sparked the Rochester NAACP and many community leaders to meet once again.

It wasn’t just local leaders that came to show support, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was also in attendance, and explained why it’s important to have these conversations.

“There’s nothing more important than an inclusive society, where everybody feels welcomed, where everybody feels they don’t have to fear who they are, what they look like, who they love, who they want to be with,” said Ellison.

The audience got to hear from people who were affected by the recent hate crimes.

The Rochester NAACP also thanks the police department for their efforts to find the people behind these incidents.

When Ellison was asked what would he say to the ones responsible for the hate crimes, he said, “Whoever told you that this was a good idea is lying to you, they’re not on your side, they’re not looking out for you, if they want you to feel belonging they’re just using you so they can get what they want.”

While this is an issue that won’t go away anytime soon, the NAACP in Rochester will continue to fight for justice to those affected by hate crimes.