Northwood Fire, Glenville Fire, Kensett Fire responded to large field fire on Thursday

(ABC 6 News) — At around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Northwood Fire was dispatched to a large field fire northwest of Northwood.

According to a Facebook post from Northwood Fire & EMS, arriving crews found a large and rapidly spreading fire in the area of Marks Hill Road and Mallard Avenue.

Mutual aid was requested from both Glenville Fire and Kensett Fire due to the extreme wind and fire spread.

Northwood Fire determined the fire was caused by a burn pile spreading to a nearby Conservation Reserve Program, jumping a road and traveling through a field. Command was terminated at 5:20 p.m.

Around 4 p.m., another fire was reported in the area of Lark Avenue north of 500th Street. Glenville Fire confirmed a brush fire that was rapidly spreading. It was eventually put out, but the cause remains under investigation.