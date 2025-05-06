Northern Lights welcomes new director of men’s shelter in Mason City

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — After a tough winter, Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless is welcoming a new director of its men’s shelter in Mason City.

The new director, Kelly Besco, is a certified case manager and got the job thanks to a grant from the state and federal governments. She will be working directly with the emergency shelter’s walk-in clients.

“A lot of times, they come in really overwhelmed, and some people, they just shut down when they overwhelm. They don’t know where to start. So that’s kind of where I step in. Sometimes it can be a five-minute meeting, sometimes it can be a two-hour meeting. It just kind of depends on how things go and how they’re mentally doing,” Besco said.

The 11-bed facility is one of four shelters run by Northern Lights. The director of Northern Lights, Jesse Germunson, says Besko’s new role is, quite simply, to lift people out of the cycle of homelessness.

“Having that extra person at the shelter or to case manage, case consult, to follow up with our clients and provide them with one-on-one case management. It dramatically increases the likelihood that they’re going to be successful,” Germunson said.

According to a new report, an estimated 17,000 Iowans are expected to struggle with homelessness in 2025.