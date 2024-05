(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to a property damage call Monday at Northern Hills Golf Course (4721 Circle Dr. NW).

According to police, two greens were damaged late Sunday, May 19, or early Monday, May 20.

Police say the damage looked as though someone had intentionally swung a golf club to “cut up” the greens, and they will take several hours’ work to repair.

The land could take a year to return to normal, police added.