North Star Honor Flights aims to honor area vets 

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Visiting the national war memorials in Washington D.C. is an experience that North Star Honor Flight wants every veteran to have.

North Star Honor Flight will take WWII, Korean, Vietnam Era and terminally ill veterans on all-expense-paid trips to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor. Veterans will visit a variety of sites including Arlington National Cemetery, the WWII Memorial, the Korean War Memorial and the Vietnam Memorial.

On Tuesday, North Star was recognized as a new hub on the National Honor Flight Network, to serve veterans in nine counties in Minnesota and five counties in Iowa, covering an area that stretches from Mason City, Iowa, to Rochester, Minn. and beyond. The Minnesota counties are: Blue Earth, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, Steele and Waseca.

The Iowa counties are:

Cerro Gordo

Howard

Mitchell

Worth

Winnebago

“We look forward to recognizing our local veterans and their service to our country by offering them a once-in-a-lifetime Honor Flight trip to visit the very memorials they fought for. I am excited that we’re able to expand our geographic reach to include counties not previously served by an existing hub,” said Jill Klapperich, board president. “Every veteran deserves this opportunity. Our goal is to raise enough funds to take our first flight in the spring of 2025.”

North Star Honor Flight is a volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations can be made through their website or by sending a check to North Star Honor Flight, P.O. Box 321, Adams, MN 55909. North Star Honor Flight is currently accepting applications for involvement in the program at www.northstarhonorflight.org.