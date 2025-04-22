North Star Honor Flight to make inaugural D.C. trip Wednesday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a journey well-deserved, and one that every veteran should make.

The North Star Honor Flight Network is resuming service in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa with a flight from Rochester International Airport to DCA Reagan in Washington D.C. April 23.

On board the flight will be nearly 80 (mostly Vietnam-era) vets on an 18-hour excursion of the nation’s capital, stopping at a number of national war memorials, including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the National WWII Memorial and Museum, and Arlington National Cemetery, among others.

“It’s been on my bucket list for years,” said Dan Campbell, a Vietnam vet from Forest City. “I had a thirty-year career, and it was worth it.”

The Northern Iowa/Southern Minnesota area was previously serviced out of La Crosse, but the North Star hub restarted last year after being approved as a partner in the National Honor Flight Network.

“Everything is covered,” said board President Jill Klapperich. “Transportation, airplane, busses, meals, all of our stops. And that’s just our way of paying them back.”

Along for the ride to document it all will be ABC 6 News reporter Alexander Schmidt, who will begin coverage during ABC 6 News Good Morning on Wednesday at 4:30.

North Star Honor Flight is a volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations can be made through their website or by sending a check to North Star Honor Flight, P.O. Box 321, Adams, MN 55909. North Star Honor Flight is currently accepting applications for involvement in the program at www.northstarhonorflight.org.