North Kansas City Hospital joins Mayo Network

(ABC 6 News) — The Mayo Clinic Network has expanded once again.

On Tuesday, Mayo Clinic announced North Kansas City Hospital has joined its care network.

This means the hospital will now have access to the network’s resources for care, educational materials, and advanced expertise.

So far, the Mayo Clinic Network consists of over 60 healthcare organizations.