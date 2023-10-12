North Iowa man dies in grain bin accident

A Mitchell, IA man died after getting trapped in a grain bin on Wednesday, October 11.

According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a grain bin entrapment near the intersection of Highway 9 and Glass Avenue in Mitchell County. When they got there, they found 69-year-old Dennis Ray Fischer. First responders attempted live-saving measures, but were not able free him for an extended period of time. Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Osage Fire Department, Mitchell County EMS, Floyd County Search and Rescue all responded, along with the sheriff’s office. Local citizens also helped by providing grain hauling and moving equipment.

Sheriff Gregory Beaver is reminding local farmers of the dangers of entering grain bins, operating equipment after long hours of work, and impatient drivers on the roads during the harvest season.