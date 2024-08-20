North Iowa GOP nominates Campbell for Iowa Senate 

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Mason City businessman Doug Campbell is the Republican nominee for district 30 in the Iowa State Senate.

At a special nomination convention held Monday, Campbell was nominated after earning a majority of voting delegates from the Cerro Gordo, Mitchell, Worth and Floyd county Republican parties.

“He’s got a ton of integrity and knowledge,” said supporter Carey Umbarger of Lime Creek township. “I think he’s going to protect our rights in the 30th Senate district, that’s why he earned my vote.”

Campbell is a retired pharmacist and former Mason City School Board member.

“Although Waylon Brown’s resignation was unexpected,” Campbell wrote in a campaign post, “I am honored and humbled to step up as your Republican nominee for Iowa Senate District 30,” adding that he would be a “relentless campaigner” for the district.

Campbell faces Democrat Rich Lorrence of Mason City in the general election on Tuesday November 5, 2024.