(ABC 6 News) — The North Iowa Fair gets started on Wednesday at the North Iowa Events Center.

The fair goes through Sunday, July 21st, and the main event on Wednesday is the opening concert from the band BlackHawk.

This week’s events also hold a Wild World of Animals exhibit, World of Wonders & Museum of Marvels, a motorcycle stunt show, Zuzu African Acrobats, and much more.

More information can be found here.