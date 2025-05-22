North Iowa Band Festival kicks off in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) — Thursday marks the beginning of the 86th North Iowa Band Festival in Mason City.

The five-day event draws thousands to the River City for a weekend of musical fun honoring Iowa’s musical heritage.

The theme this year is “The Songs of Iowa.” The festival kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. with a concert from the John Adams Middle School and the Mason City Municipal Bands.

76 trombones will, of course, lead the big parade on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The full schedule and more information can be found here.