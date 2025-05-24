North Iowa Band Fest winners and royalty announced

(ABC 6 News) – The annual North Iowa Band Festival parade marched through Mason City for the 86th time on Saturday.

This year’s Band Festival King and Queen were Gavin Ryner from Central Springs High School and Kamryn Backhaus from Northwood-Kensett High School, according to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce Serving North Iowa.

In the Marching Band competition, Northwood-Kensett High School took home the award in the Class 1A division, Lake Mills in Class 2A and Clear Lake in Class 3A.

Perennial marching band powerhouse Lake Mills High School claimed the Meredith Willson Grand Champion Award, which is awarded to the high school marching band with the overall highest score.

The Festival’s newest honor, the Spirit of Meredith Willson Award, was given to Osage High School for exemplifying great enthusiasm, devotion and honor.

In the float competition, CURRIES employees received top honors in the Grand Marshal Award competition for their celebration of the All-America Band Festival, creatively using the commercial steel doors and frames they make at the local plant.

NSB Bank took home first place for the Mr. Toot Award, which is presented to the entry with the most originality, artistic quality, and well-crafted design, based on a theme of their choice.

The carnival and concessions will open at noon on both Sunday and Monday in Downtown Mason City, weather permitting. The carnival will hold “Wrist Band Days” on both days, providing unlimited rides for $25 each day.