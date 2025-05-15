Nora Springs welcomes newborn buffalo at roadside ranch

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – One of Nora Springs’ newest residents doesn’t know it, but he’s continuing a town tradition that harkens back decades.

He’s a North American bison, and the (as of yet unnamed) calf born on May 9 was the first born in Nora Springs in at least a decade.

Alan Brallier brought a herd of three North American bison in the 1980’s, after a herd that had been kept alongside Highway 18 since the 1940’s was sold off in 1972.

“That started with three and grew to 15, which was just too big to keep up with feed and such,” he said.

When his last remaining bull and cow died in late 2023, he then brought two from a domestic herd in Waverly, hoping to restart the popular roadside attraction.

The City of Nora Springs announced the birth in a Facebook post, and will soon host their town celebration Buffalo Days on Saturday June 21.

The North American bison was named the national mammal in 2016. The three members of Brallier’s herd are among the estimated 11,000 raised strictly for conservation purposes.

Both “Mama” and the new calf are doing well and are bonding in a separate pen from the bull, but the herd of three will be reintroduced later this week.