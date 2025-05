(ABC 6 News) – Nora Springs firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the 3100 block of Foothill Avenue.

Nora Springs Foothill Avenue fire, May 1, 2025.

A two-story residence is ablaze, with Mitchell County EMS and first responders on scene.

The building appears to be a total loss.

ABC 6 News reporter Alexander Schmidt will be live again at the scene at 11:30 a.m.