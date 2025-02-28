Nonprofit Meg’s Joyful Gifts collecting Easter basket donations

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Spring is almost here, which means dying Easter eggs and chocolate bunnies will soon take over.

Not every kid will receive an Easter basket, though.

That’s why nonprofit Meg’s Joyful Gifts was created: to give children an Easter celebration when they might not get one otherwise.

The creator, Megan Goettl, is collecting donations like candy, dying kits, Easter baskets, and toys to help families take part in the holiday.

“It’s the children that we are affecting, and we want to be able to share love and let them know that there are people that care about them in the community,” said Goettl.

Last year, the nonprofit helped 341 kids. Little pink boxes will be placed at various businesses in the community to collect donations, including the following:

Images Salon Studios

Berry Blendz

Subway on 7th Street in Rochester

Med City Vapors

Fareway in Stewartville

The Antique Shop in Stewartville

Hy-Vee on 37th Street in Rochester

Honda dealership in Rochester

If you cannot make it to these locations, an Amazon wish list is available to donate items as well, which can be found here.