Non-Profit Wrench to hold open house in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Non-Profit Wrench will be holding an open house in Rochester on Wednesday, to spread awareness about the services it offers.

The Kasson-based non-profit organization provides vehicle maintenance services to those in need and people with disabilities.

Their open house will go from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, at 221 17 St. SE near Graham Arena.

For anyone who wants to get involved, the non-profit is always looking for donations and volunteers.