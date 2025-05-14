Non-Profit Wrench opens new site in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — For years, Jesse Campbell has been a staple in and around Rochester, but now the founder of Non-Profit Wrench has a base of operations here in the Med City.

Members of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce gathered at the new site of Non-Profit Wrench to welcome Campbell into the fold.

A recipient of one of ABC 6 News’ Community Excellence Awards last year, Campbell says this new location will help them provide more services to people and organize volunteers.

“Our business has had a lot of hurdles. The non-profit sector is very difficult, and we just keep at it, and I can see more and more avenues opening every week that goes by. I think we’re going to be very successful in this area, and we’re here to stay,” Campbell said.

Campbell says what they’re looking for now is business partnerships that can provide volunteers, resources, and funding to help them on their mission.