Non-Profit Wrench holds fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) — Non-Profit Wrench is hosting a fundraiser at Famous Dave’s in Rochester on Monday.

The non-profit organization helps those in poverty or dealing with disabilities by doing free vehicle maintenance, handy-man work, and other services they may need.

At Monday’s event, they are also showing kids a variety of tools and how they are used.

The fundraiser runs until 9 PM tonight, but if you miss out, you can still support them by donating on their website here.