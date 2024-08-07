Non-profit orphan-hosting agency set to visit Ukraine

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With war continuing between Russia and Ukraine, Frontier Horizon wants to make sure no child is left behind.

Frontier Horizon is a non-profit orphan-hosting agency that works with countries without foster care systems to support their orphan population and get kids into homes.

Ukraine going to war made things complicated for the organization as the country shut down all adoptions no matter how far families were into proceedings.

Frontier was undeterred and started opening camps that kids could come to and get time away from the orphanages.

These camps gave these kids the most valuable thing: time to be a kid. They were also great meeting grounds for former orphan hosts to come visit the kids and make sure they know they still have their full support.

Melanie Traughber, the Acting Executive Director of Frontier Horizon and was an orphan host herself made clear the kids “need to know there is someone in the world that cares for them”.

For some of these kids these relationships are all they have making them even more valuable. You can donate to Frontier Horizon at FrontierHorizon.org.