Non-profit enters agreement to buy historic Kasson Public School building

(ABC 6 News) – The Kasson Alliance for Restoration (KARE) has entered a purchase agreement with Realty Growth Incorporated, Rochester, Minnesota to develop the 1918 Kasson Public School building into apartment housing.

It is the next step in the non-profit’s ongoing efforts to restore the old school building and create housing for the community.

According to a press release, Realty Growth and KARE partnered with AWH Architects, Minneapolis, Minnesota to prepare a Historic Tax Credit application for the National Register of Historic Places-listed school project.

The project will receive over $2.6 million in Historic Tax Credits which will offset redevelopment costs. The tax credit application, which is near completion, is one of many financing sources the development team will explore in 2025.

The Rochester Area Community Foundation provided $50,000 in funding for the architect fees utilized to prepare floor plans and development details as input to the tax credit application.

Minnesota Historical Society Legacy Grant was recently awarded to KARE to repair the school’s architectural sculpted terra cotta decorations and bricks on the front of the school.

In the spring of 2025, the Acme Tuckpointing & Restoration Company, St. Paul, MN, will conduct the repairs utilizing terra cotta and bricks chosen specifically to conform to the school’s historical architecture.

KARE has also received other grants related to the school.

You can help KARE’s fundraising efforts to restore the old school building by donating to the non-profit’s GoFundMe. There are also KARE donation boxes in several Kasson-Mantorville area businesses.