Nobles County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on I-90

(ABC 6 News) — A Nobles County Sheriff’s Office deputy has life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 near Dewald Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at 4:34 p.m. on Sunday afternoon when a Chevy Equinox collided with Deputy Arnold Logan Waldner’s squad car.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox, 63-year-old Theresa Ann Bear, was taken to Luverne ER with non-life-threatening injuries.

Waldner was admitted into Sanford Hospital for his injuries, and according to the Nobles County Sheriff’s Office, he remains in critical condition as of Monday evening.

“Please continue to hold Deputy Waldner in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Ryan Kruger stated via a press release.

A fund account has been set up at 1st State Bank Southwest in Worthington, Minnesota, and anyone can contribute by calling 507-376-9747 or by stopping in the bank.

MSP stated in the crash report that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.