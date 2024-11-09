NOAA Weather Radio down in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse says the NOAA Weather Radio in Rochester is currently down.
According a Facebook post, it is down due to a hardware or communication issue.
NWS says technicians are currently troubleshooting the problem. It is unknown how long the outage will last.
Those who are affected can use a neighboring transmitter for weather information until the site is repaired.
NWS apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.