No threat to the public after Mason City HS shooting threat

(ABC 6 News)- It all started on Thursday when concerned parents of Mason City High School called attention to the police about a suspicious Snapchat post on.

The Mason City Police Department then began investigating the situation, leading the high school to hear of the threat earlier on Friday.

The threat didn’t specifically mention Mason City High School, instead just referencing 2nd and 3rd period.

“That same threat had been picked up yesterday out of North Iowa but not in Mason City and there was a bulletin that went out about that at about 10 o clock last night. So I was able to log in, see that, know that this was not a new threat, it was something that was already under investigation,” said Jeff Brinkley, the captain of the Mason City Police Department.

With several of these school shooting threats happening a lot lately, Brinkley said that if you see something, say something.

“We want people to report right away. So that when we can make interventions, stop bad things from happening, we would be able to do that. I think we gave ourselves the best chance to do that today and we figured out that it wasn’t our community, and right away we were able to put people more at ease going into the start of the school day,” Brinkley said.

According to the MCPD, there is no threat to the public or the school.