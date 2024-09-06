No survivors in plane crash from Fort Dodge, Iowa

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday morning, a plane from Fort Dodge crashed in Indiana, killing everyone on board.

FAA officials say four passengers boarded the small, single engine plane that took off just before 7 AM on Friday.

They added that the plane was approaching an Indiana airport when the pilot was told that they were too high and to re-route.

Witnesses say that is when the plane nose-dived into a cornfield before bursting into flames.

The names of the victims have not been released.