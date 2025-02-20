No one hurt after car fire in Mower County Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) – Deputies from the Mower County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire early on Thursday morning.

The report came in at around 6:05 a.m. on the shoulder of Highway 63 near 255th Street, according to the sheriff’s office. It was transferred to Minnesota State Patrol, but Mower County Sheriff’s deputies along with Grand Meadow fire were also dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the fire appeared to have been caused by a mechanical issue with the vehicle. It was also the only vehicle involved in the incident.