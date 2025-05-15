No injuries in “splat ball” shooting incident

(ABC 6 News) – Austin police responded Wednesday to reports of young people using “splat ball” toy guns to shoot at someone around 9 p.m.

The incident happened just over a week after APD issued warnings about the use of realistic-looking toy guns in public.

Police chief David McKichan said there were no citations issued by officers. There were no injuries reported.