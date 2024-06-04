No injuries in Rochester kitchen fire

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester residents safely evacuated the scene of a kitchen fire Tuesday morning, according to RFD.

RFD responded to a home at 1320 42nd St. NW and found smoke showing from the upper level of the residence around 8:25 a.m. June 4.

According to RFD, the residents had already evacuated to a neighbor’s house.

Firefighters found and extinguished a fire in the kitchen, looked for additional victims, and ascertained that there were no injuries.

Rochester Public Utilities arrived to ‘secure’ the power to the home, according to RFD.

The department issued a reminder to check smoke detectors regularly and consider obtaining a dry chemical extinguisher or fire blanket for emergencies.