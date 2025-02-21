No injuries in Mason City house fire

(ABC 6 News) — On February 20 at around 9:54 a.m., the Mason City Fire Department responded to a report of black smoke coming from a house at the intersection of 15th Street NW and N President Avenue.

When MCFD arrived, they found smoke coming from the house, and firefighters quickly worked to gain access and search for occupants while extinguishing the fire.

The fire was located in a kitchen wall behind the stove, and the cause was accidental from an electric space heater in the crawl space. The space heater was used to keep water pipes from freezing.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

MSFD remained on scene until 12:19 p.m. and was assisted by the Mason City Police Department, Mason City Street Department, and Alliant Energy.