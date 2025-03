(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the southwest part of town on Sunday morning.

According to AFD, the call came in around 10:20 a.m. to the 800 block of 8th Ave SW.

AFD says there were no injuries as result of the fire. The department has not yet shared the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.