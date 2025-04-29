No charges for hockey player arrested in on-ice death of former NHL player Adam Johnson

(ABC News) — A professional hockey player who was arrested in connection with the 2023 on-ice death of former NHL player Adam Johnson will not face charges, British prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Johnson, 29, was killed during an October 2023 game between two British professional teams, the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers. Johnson, who was playing for the Panthers, suffered a fatal neck injury when he was slashed by a skate during the game.

A Steelers player was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter a month later in the incident. Following a “thorough” police investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service said Tuesday it has decided not to bring criminal charges against the player.

“This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident,” Michael Quinn, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said in a statement.

“Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”

Prosecutors did not identify the hockey player who was arrested in the case.

The individual has been released from police bail following the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision not to bring charges, the South Yorkshire Police said Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood said authorities “have worked tirelessly to fully investigate the unprecedented circumstances that took place,” calling the investigation a “complex,” “extensive” inquiry that involved reviewing footage, interviewing witnesses and consulting with experts from North America.

“While our investigation has now concluded, our thoughts remain wholeheartedly with Adam’s family, and everyone who has been affected by this devastating tragedy,” Wood said in a statement.

The Panthers, who play in England’s Elite Ice Hockey League, called Johnson’s death a “freak accident” at the time.

In response to his death, the English Ice Hockey Association, which governs the league, required that all players wear neck guards while on the ice.

Johnson, a native of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, who played for the University of Minnesota, was in his first season with the Panthers.

The center previously played 13 games in 2019 and 2020 for the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins — mostly spending time with the team’s minor league affiliate — and also spent time in the Swedish and German hockey leagues before signing with the Panthers prior to the 2023 season.

ABC News’ Mark Osborne contributed to this report.