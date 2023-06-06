No budget set for Mayo’s new downtown project

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic announced a new investment plan for its downtown Rochester campus on Monday.

The ‘Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester’ will change the downtown landscape on the west end, creating four new sites for the clinic.

There has been no set numbers for this budget as Mayo Clinic officials have said the need to get their funding approved by the board of trustees before a number can be set. They say a number will be more clear by the end of the 2023.

“We hope to know more about the total budget and overall strategy after we’ve completed our planning exercises that will really go for the next three to six months,” said Dr. Craig Daniels, a physician at Mayo Clinic.

Only a month ago, Mayo Clinic was threatening to withdraw money from the sate of Minnesota if the Keeping Nurses at the Bed Side Act passed through the state legislature. With the law gutted, Mayo plans to keep the money in-state, but did not comment to whether the funds for the plan will be from the $4 billion they were planning to withdraw.

While the money for the ‘Bold. Forward. Unbound. In Rochester’ project will remain entirely in-house with Mayo Clinic. As of right now, no other funds are allocated for any other sectors of the city. The future renovations and new construction will still bring more jobs to downtown, which brings excitement to business owners like Nick Powers.

“When you look at the last month and the rollercoaster of what’s going to happen. I think it was really good for all of us to go through that,” said Powers. “It really wakes you up on what that impacts. You know it could be as simple as contracting work, construction or you know, obviously restaurants on our side but it literally touches something in one way or another. So, for us to be able to receive this news as residents of Rochester is, is awesome.”

One of the sites Mayo will complete revitalize in this plan is the former Lourdes High School. Mayo purchased the site in 2013 and plans to change it into a shipping and receiving dock, with no medical practice inside.

“The docking capacity there will definitely serve the new structures as well as kind of the west side of the campus as well as other buildings as we look at robotics and automation and moving materials and supplies through tunnels or other means,” said Bridget Avikainen, associate administrator at Mayo Clinic.

For Powers, a graduate of Lourdes, the demolishment of where his high school memories sit is sad but he’s understanding of the decision demolishment.

“You’re sad to see the building go, but it’s also been sitting vacant for a long time,” said Powers.