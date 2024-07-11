Nine years of no answers about mystery body remains found on I-90 near Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a mystery that remains unsolved.

This finding stirred up questions with little answers and now almost a decade later, the mystery seems to be at a standstill.

“The identity is the pinnacle of our goal through this initial part of the investigation, without an identity, we have nothing to go off of,” former Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said.

Nine years later, and there are still no leads for the case.

The facts remain the same, investigators discovered the remains in 2015.

Some notable features include a 10-karat gold ring and some shoes.

Freeborn County Sheriff Ryan Shea was an investigator in the case at the time.

He said DNA was extracted from the remains but they haven’t been able to find a match just yet.

“If there ever were to be a DNA hit then maybe we could find out who he was so we can start to piece together what his life was like,” Sheriff Shea said.

With help from the Minnesota BCA, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office wait for a miracle, hoping to find a match from the DNA sample.

Something they said won’t be easy.

“Somebody has a family member matching those characteristics and they know him to wear that 10-karat gold ring with that ruby stone, until that comes up the case is really just kind of cold.”

Those remains have since been buried at a nearby cemetery.

There is a nonprofit called the DNA Doe Project that raises money to help cover DNA testing costs to help solve cases like this.

To learn more, click HERE.