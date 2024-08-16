Nine Minnesota clinics set to distribute free insulin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Insulin is a life-saving medication for many, and now Minnesotans will have an easier time actually getting it.

That is because nine clinics in Minnesota are now giving out insulin for free. This is made possible following a 2018 lawsuit with drug manufacturer Eli Lilly, and part of the settlement guaranteed the company will provide enough free insulin to meet the needs of up to 15 Minnesota clinics.

These clinics range in location from the metro area to Red Wing and Duluth. Six additional clinics will be selected at a later date.