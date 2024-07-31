Nicolae Miu sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly Apple River stabbing

(KSTP) – The man who was found guilty of stabbing several people on the Apple River in St. Croix County two years ago has been sentenced.

Nicolae Miu, 54, was given a concurrent sentence of 20 years in prison with 732 days credit, with extra supervision upon release, for a July 30, 2022, stabbing that left 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead and four adults injured.

The prosecution was pushing for a 70-year prison sentence.

Before the sentencing was issued, a number of victim impact statements were heard in the courtroom, including four family members and two stabbing victims.

Due to court restrictions, victim impact statements could not be broadcast due to a court order. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS did have a reporter inside the courtroom for the statements.

The first to speak during the victim impact statements was Issac’s mother Alina Hernandez.

“Two years ago yesterday my life was forever changed…..my heart forever shattered…he was a mother’s dream, kind, sensitive, helpful, talented, and harmless,” Hernandez said. “He (Miu) stole Isaac’s life, and he stole my life. Justice to me is getting my child back…I’m thankful the jury got it right and the monster will die in prison. He has no soul…he’s evil.”

Issac’s father, Scott Schuman, talked about the loss of his son, saying it has been “…overwhelming…with grief and heartache…” He also praised Issac calling him a hero who cared for others by standing up.

Issac’s stepfather, Donny Hernandez, also spoke on Wednesday, calling Miu a monster.

“This monster took Isaac’s future away from him,” Hernandez said, while asking the judge to give Miu the maximum sentence, “…so he can rot in the hell he created himself…”