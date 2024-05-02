NIACC to Offer ESL classes in Charles City

ESL Classes in Charles City

(NIACC) – North Iowa Area Community College will now offer tuition-free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes in Charles City. This program is specifically designed for adults 18 and older whose first language is not English, aiming to improve their speaking, reading, writing, and listening skills in a supportive, friendly environment.

Registration and orientation, which are required, will be held on Tuesday, May 21 beginning at 4:30 pm and will last approximately three hours. Class starts on Wednesday, May 22 and will continue to meet on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4:30-7:30 pm. Both registration and classes will be held at the NIACC Charles City Career Center at 203 Brantingham Street.

These sessions are structured to cater to various proficiency levels, from beginners to more advanced learners, ensuring that each participant can learn at a pace that suits them best. Class sessions are eight weeks and attendance is mandatory. Students continue to enroll in sessions until they have mastered the English language. Class size is limited to 12 students.

“There is a great need for ESL instruction in the Charles City area and we look forward to providing this free service in the community,” said Molly Anderegg, Director of Education to Employment at NIACC. “Our goal is to help individuals improve their English skills as well as learn how to navigate additional education, employment, and American culture.”