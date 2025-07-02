NIACC to launch new aviation program this fall

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A brand new program is preparing for takeoff at the Northern Iowa Area Community College.

This fall, NIACC is launching its Aviation Professional Pilot Associate of Applied Science Degree, which will provide students with knowledge and hands-on training as they go into the aviation industry.

NIACC is teaming up with pilots at the North Iowa Air Service to teach the future pilots how to operate safely and efficiently in the skies.

“This isn’t something you can just learn in a classroom and them jump in the airplane. it’s kind of like driving a car or working on a piece of machinery,” Christopher Schrodt, Vice President and Director of Operations at NIAS, said. “You need to be able to use your hands and get the feel of it and learn how the machine operates.”

This is the third program of its kind at a community college in Iowa, and getting to pair up with local pilots is something officials at NIACC say they are excited for.

“We’re all part of the same community, so that’s huge to us. It’s growing our community and doing it with people that we know and that we trust,” Laura Wood, Dean of Agriculture and Skilled Trades at NIACC, said.

Students in the program will be getting FAA accredited training, learning in the classroom and spending between 250 to 300 hours in the skies over the two years they’re in the program.

And getting to see that growth of the next generation of pilots, means a lot to those at NIAS.

“Seeing people grow in aviation, they can go on to be ag pilots, or airline pilots or you know, whatever they want to do. There’s so much that can be done in aviation, and its just exciting to see,” Schrodt said.

For more information on the program, head to NIACC or contact Laura Wood, Dean of Agriculture and Skilled Trades, at laura.wood@niacc.edu.