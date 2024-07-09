NIACC holds STEM careers camp

North Iowa Area Community College runs STEM career camp for 6th-8th graders.

(ABC 6 News) — In Mason City, kids are getting back into the classroom this week as North Iowa Area Community College holds a STEM careers camp.

The camp for sixth through eighth graders runs for two weeks, but the camp also provides a one-week option.

Among many other things, kids are able to use 3-D printers and laser engravers to explore academic areas that they might not usually have access or exposure to.

“That’s kind of the purpose of our camps, to give students an opportunity to experience something that they may not be able to experience at their school or at home. Just to kind of open their eyes to the different areas that they get engaged in,” said Camps and Events Specialist Mary Jo Vrba.