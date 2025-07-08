NIACC breaks ground on regional career center

(ABC 6 News) – A new regional career center from North Iowa Area Community College aims to expand college access for Franklin County students.

NIACC will be breaking ground on the project during a special ceremony at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8th. It is set to open for students by Fall 2026, and is being built on land donated by Franklin County Economic Development.

The new regional career center will offer students the opportunity to participate in high-demand career academics in health, manufacturing, and business. These programs will help students earn college credits and valuable skills at no cost.

The center will also have a director and three teachers, and be the new home for Franklin County Economic Development.

NIACC says once the project is completed, every Region 2 student will be within 30 minutes of a career center or NIACC’s main campus.