Newman Catholic Schools unveils new facilities

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Mason City, Newman Catholic Schools held a ribbon cutting of a long-anticipated upgrade to the school took place on Thursday.

Roughly 600 K-12 students are enrolled at Newman, and the renovations are the result of a capital campaign from the school designed to keep it open for another 60 years.

From updates to the administrative areas, hallways and restrooms, library, and a new practice gym, Newman Catholic is getting a facelift.

It was all an effort to modernize the classroom, including the addition of air conditioning and security improvements, paid for entirely by donor support for the years-long capital campaign.