Newly released court documents detail more about how Boelter carried out shootings against lawmakers, spouses

(KSTP) – Documents released Sunday night by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office detail how 57-year-old Vance Boelter carried out the shootings that killed House Speaker Emeritus Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

Boelter faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a shooting at a home in Champlin. The 911 caller said that a person wearing a mask had come to their door and shot their parents, identified as John and Yvette Hoffman.

A short time later, Brooklyn Park police heard of the shooting in Champlin. Due to Hoffman’s status as a lawmaker, Brooklyn Park police decided to proactively send officers to the Hortman’s home.

When they got to the Hortman’s home around 3:35 a.m., they saw Boelter, dressed as a police officer, shoot Mark Hortman through the open door of the home. They also saw a Ford SUV with police-style lights.

Police exchanged gunfire with Boelter, who fled inside the home before escaping. Melissa and Mark Hortman were found deceased inside the home.

Inside Boelter’s vehicle, investigators found at least three AK-47 assault rifles, a 9mm handgun and a list of names and addresses of other public officials. In the surrounding area, they found a ballistic vest, a disassembled 9mm firearm, a mask and a gold police-style badge.

Court documents state Boelter was the listed purchaser for at least four of the recovered firearms. “A person familiar with [him]” also identified him as the man on the surveillance video at the Hoffman’s home. The video also showed Boelter knock on the door and announce himself as an officer before shooting the Hoffmans before fleeing in his police-style SUV.